Paris Hilton Goes Gothic in a Black Harness and ‘Witchy’ Lace-Up Ankle Boots

Paris Hilton got to stretching in a video posted to her TikTok yesterday. Dressed in a gothic all-black ensemble, Hilton pretended to crack her back and neck to an audio imitating the sound of bones cracking, the caption reading, “Me after carrying the 2000s on my back #ThatsHot.”

Diverting from the usual holiday garb, Hilton switched things up in a high-low black gown that featured a half-moon and star print and billowing bell sleeves. The garment was situated with a black leather harness which she wore overtop the dress for an edgier feel. Underneath the dress, Hilton wore opaque black tights and layered on chunky silver accessories that offered her ensemble a bit of bling. As for her hair, “The Simple Life” reality star strung her hair up in a high ponytail up and out of her face.

On her feet, Hilton opted for a spooky but sharp addition to her ensemble with a pair of witchy black pointed toe ankle boots fitted with stiletto heels and a sleek silhouette. The footwear was also fitted with silver eyelets, a curved appearance and black laces.

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots. Black ankle boots of any kind are a great neutral addition to any ensemble.

The “Paris in Love” star’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by the likes of Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaïa boots, Rothy’s flats and comfy K-Swiss sneakers.

PHOTOS: Check out Paris Hilton’s style evolution.