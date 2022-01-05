Paris Hilton Catches Some Rays in a Printed Skirt Bikini and Wedge Espadrilles

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Paris Hilton is all smiles while catching some rays.

The socialite and entrepreneur posted a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her enjoying some sun in the Maldives while posing at the pool, accompanied by her unicorn floatie. For the ensemble, Hilton donned a matching blue and white printed Dior skirt bikini. She accessorized the moment with a matching headscarf and white cat-eye sunglasses.

When it came down to the shoes, Hilton finished off her look with a pair of nude-colored espadrille wedges that featured matching ankle straps.

Hilton is known for her very chic and flirty fashion tastes that made her a style inspo for many people during the early aughts. One of her biggest claims to fame was popularizing the Juicy Couture sweatsuit and helping to make it a household name. Today, on her Instagram feed, she wears flouncy dresses, tailored separates, edgy lingerie, printed pieces and slouchy tees that match her statement-making aesthetic. For shoes, she opts for pumps, sandals, boots and wedges that help to unify her attire.

Hilton is also an entrepreneur, having launched her own line of footwear. The mogul also has 19 product lines that continue to grow. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN in an August cover story, listing off her current operations. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal, and my new show.”

Pop on a pair of nude wedge espadrilles and add a beachy vibe to your looks.

Flip through the gallery to see Paris Hilton’s style evolution from 1997 to now.

