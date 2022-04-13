Paris Hilton Glows in Gold Starry Crop Top & Skirt With Sharp Pumps at Revolve Social Club’s Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

You can always count on Paris Hilton to bring the glitz and glam. The multihyphenate socialite stepped out to attend a party at Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday night.

Hilton was the ultimate material girl in an eye-catching ensemble from Dundas x Revolve. The black co-ord consisted of a one-shoulder top, which was complete with an asymmetrical neckline and a long billowy sleeve. She teamed her top with a matching maxi skirt. The garment had a plunging V-cut waist and an extreme thigh-high slit.

Paris Hilton attends a party at Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood, CA on April 12, 2022. CREDIT: Ramon Kirk / SplashNews.com

Paris Hilton spotted leaving a party at Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood, CA on April 12, 2022. CREDIT: TwistImages / MEGA

The “Stars Are Blind” singer amped up the glam factor by accessorizing with black fingerless sheer gloves, diamond stud earrings and a pair of her signature oversized square frames. When it came down to shoes, Hilton sealed the deal with black pointy pumps. The patent leather silhouette featured a sharp pointed toe and a stiletto heel.

It would be no surprise if the Coachella queen was taking in festival style inspiration from Revolve. The retailer will host its annual star-studded Revolve Festival this weekend during Coachella.

Paris Hilton leaves a party at Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood, CA on April 12, 2022. CREDIT: TwistImages / MEGA

Hilton recently opted for the high heels when she attended The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles. She put her own twist on a business-casual look by pairing a black blazer mini dress with pointed-toe pumps. Black pumps are an essential item to have in your closet. They offer endless versatility and add a polished finish to any ensemble.

A closer look at Paris Hilton’s black pointy pumps. CREDIT: TwistImages / MEGA

Flip through the gallery to see Hilton’s style evolution from 1997 to now.

Put on a pair of black pumps for a refined look.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Christian Louboutin So Kate 120 Patent Leather Pumps, $775.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Sam Edelman Anita Pump, $90 (was $150).