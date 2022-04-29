×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Paris Hilton Makes a Colorful Arrival in Rainbow Blouse, Mini Skirt & Heels at Hilton Family Art Event

By Hanna McNeila
Hanna McNeila

Hanna McNeila

More Stories By Hanna

View All
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton’s Fashion Through the Years
Paris Hilton’s Fashion Through the Years
Paris Hilton’s Fashion Through the Years
Paris Hilton’s Fashion Through the Years
View Gallery 29 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Hilton looked spring-ready in a rainbow-print blouse at the Casa Del Sol Tequila and Hilton Family Art Event last night in Bel Air, Calif.

The media personality stepped onto the black carpet in a matching charcoal ensemble with a pop of color on top. She wore a button-up collared shirt with a printed pattern of a woman.  She slipped into a black pleated mini skirt that cut off at her thighs and featured a thick leather waistband. When it came to accessories, the 41-year-old went for a superstar incognito look with a pair of black square-shaped oversized sunglasses with a plastic frame.

Paris Hilton, Tessa Hilton, Carter Reum, Barron Hilton, Casa Del Sol Tequila and Hilton Family Art Event
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum on the Red Carpet for Casa Del Sol Tequila and Hilton Family Art Event at Hilton Estate in Bel Air, California.
CREDIT: Splash

On her feet, over her sheer black tights, she stepped into a pair of black pumps. The suede shoes featured a closed toe and a thin stiletto heel that gave the star some height.

Paris Hilton, Tessa Hilton, Carter Reum, Barron Hilton, Casa Del Sol Tequila and Hilton Family Art Event
Detail of Paris Hilton’s black pumps.
CREDIT: Splash

Hilton posed with her husband Carter Reum. The author went for a classy-casual look for the event. He sported different shades of black in a T-shirt that was layered beneath a hoodie and leather bomber jacket. He also wore gray trousers and a pair of Amiri Skel high-top sneakers in black and white. The sneakers can be found for $623 on Farfetch.com.

Paris Hilton, Tessa Hilton, Carter Reum, Barron Hilton, Casa Del Sol Tequila and Hilton Family Art Event
Paris Hilton and Tessa Hilton on the Red Carpet for Casa Del Sol Tequila and Hilton Family Art Event at Hilton Estate in Bel Air, California.
CREDIT: Splash

In another photo, Hilton posed with her sister-in-law, Tessa Hilton. The 28-year-old went for a fun yellow look. She wore a long dress that draped to her feet and featured a pleated finish, a one-shoulder strapped top and a yellow tie above her baby bump.

Flip through the gallery to see Hilton’s style evolution from 1997 to now 

Slip into a pair of these black pumps.

 

 

schutz, pumps

To Buy: Schutz Caiolea Pumps, $145.

jessica simpson, pumps

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Cylvie Pumps, $44.

calvin klein, pumps

To Buy: Calvin Klein Brady Pumps, $60.

PrimeAsia Sponsored By PrimeAsia

Sustainability Lens: Latitudes of Leather

PrimeAsia tackles sustainability through a pointed approach to apply its data findings to supply chain transparency.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad