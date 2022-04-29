Paris Hilton Makes a Colorful Arrival in Rainbow Blouse, Mini Skirt & Heels at Hilton Family Art Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Hilton looked spring-ready in a rainbow-print blouse at the Casa Del Sol Tequila and Hilton Family Art Event last night in Bel Air, Calif.

The media personality stepped onto the black carpet in a matching charcoal ensemble with a pop of color on top. She wore a button-up collared shirt with a printed pattern of a woman. She slipped into a black pleated mini skirt that cut off at her thighs and featured a thick leather waistband. When it came to accessories, the 41-year-old went for a superstar incognito look with a pair of black square-shaped oversized sunglasses with a plastic frame.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum on the Red Carpet for Casa Del Sol Tequila and Hilton Family Art Event at Hilton Estate in Bel Air, California. CREDIT: Splash

On her feet, over her sheer black tights, she stepped into a pair of black pumps. The suede shoes featured a closed toe and a thin stiletto heel that gave the star some height.

Detail of Paris Hilton’s black pumps. CREDIT: Splash

Hilton posed with her husband Carter Reum. The author went for a classy-casual look for the event. He sported different shades of black in a T-shirt that was layered beneath a hoodie and leather bomber jacket. He also wore gray trousers and a pair of Amiri Skel high-top sneakers in black and white. The sneakers can be found for $623 on Farfetch.com.

Paris Hilton and Tessa Hilton on the Red Carpet for Casa Del Sol Tequila and Hilton Family Art Event at Hilton Estate in Bel Air, California. CREDIT: Splash

In another photo, Hilton posed with her sister-in-law, Tessa Hilton. The 28-year-old went for a fun yellow look. She wore a long dress that draped to her feet and featured a pleated finish, a one-shoulder strapped top and a yellow tie above her baby bump.

