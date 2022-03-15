Paris Hilton Shines Bright in Crystallized Minidress & Electric Blue Pumps for Quay Eyewear Collaboration Launch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Hilton shows how to sparkle with her latest look when the entrepreneur attended her Quay Eyewear collaboration release event in Los Angeles last Friday. Event attendees included actor Ross Butler, model Jessica Hart and influencers Lele Pons, Chantel Jeffries and Mads Lewis.

She modeled several shades throughout the night, but one was a mainstay in most of her photos. She went with a pair of black transparent sunnies that featured a square-shaped frame with a silver dash over the bridge for a chic finish. And for other accessories, she coordinated with a crystallized choker and nude crystal-embellished fingerless gloves for a glitzy appearance that aligns with Hilton’s ethos.

Paris Hilton at her collaboration event with Quay eyewear on March 11, 2022. CREDIT: Presley Ann Slack/Quay/Shutterstock

The sparkles continued as Hilton posed in a blue crystal-covered minidress that incorporated side peekaboo cutouts and a slight cowl neckline that matched the shiny neckpiece. The dress also had black leather cords weaved through the side cutouts that added contrast to the textures.

Paris Hilton at her collaboration event with Quay eyewear on March 11, 2022. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

To complete everything, she slipped on a pair of electric blue pumps that tied her look together seamlessly. The shoes had a heel height of approximately 3 inches and a pointed-toe silhouette.

Paris Hilton at her collaboration event with Quay eyewear on March 11, 2022. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

A closer look at Paris Hilton’s electric blue heels. CREDIT: Quay

Although Hilton is known as a style inspiration and helped create notoriety around the brand Juicy Couture and its velour tracksuits in the early aughts, recently, she’s been donning strapless dresses, flirty mini dresses and pumps of all versions that still showcase her affinity for fun clothing. But we’ve also seen her wear more casual pieces like a tropical-printed caftan and Mary Jane flats for a relaxing outfit while vacationing in Dubai.

Hilton is an entrepreneur. She launched her own footwear line in 2008 and currently owns 19 other product lines that continue to grow.

“I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN for her August 2021 cover story, listing off her current operations. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And, I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal and my new show.”

Flip thorough the gallery to see Hilton’s style evolution from 1997 to now.

