Paris Hilton Serves Up ‘Neon Raver Barbie Cowgirl’ Style Inspo Entirely in Hot Pink at Coachella

Paris Hilton isn’t one to be afraid of making a fashion statement, and that’s just what she did at Coachella in Indio, Calif., over the weekend.

The “Simple Life” star took to Instagram to share her look for the second weekend, captioning a carousel of photos: “Neon Raver Barbie Cowgirl 💕🤠💕.” Hilton can be seen wearing a neon pink crop top and bottoms, both embellished with fringe to for that bohemian-festival vibe. She even wore pink-framed sunglasses and fingerless gloves in the same color.

For shoes, she opted for a pair of Barbie pink stiletto pumps featuring a rounded toe. The 41-year-old hotel heiress also wore an iridescent harness that wrapped around her neck and ribcage. Meanwhile, last weekend, Hilton sported a glamorous neon yellow gown with a strappy upper and lacy skirt.

Hilton advised against wearing heels for Coachella, so it’s likely she didn’t take on the desert in the stilettos seen in the photos she posted. “Definitely wear something you’re going to be comfortable in, because it’s obviously a polo field,” she shared on her podcast. “If you wear heels, you’re buried. If anything, wear platforms or ballerina flats. I love wearing those.” Hilton also recommended packing “extra shoes” and planning outfits in advance for the festival.

Paris Hilton wearing a shimmery mini dress and black lace-up boots at Coachella Day 1 on April 14, 2019. CREDIT: SETC / MEGA

Paris Hilton shows off a dramatic black dress at Neon Carnival at Coachella on April 15, 2017. CREDIT: DUTCH / MEGA

