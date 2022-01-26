Paris Hilton Celebrates Nicky’s Pregnancy in Slinky Miniskirt, Fishnets & Studded Stilettos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Hilton was sleekly dressed to celebrate younger sister—and fellow FNAA Icon Award winner—Nicky Hilton’s third pregnancy in New York City.

Fresh off an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Hilton stepped out for lunch in a dynamic Lapointe outfit. The NFT entrepreneur slipped on a leather miniskirt with pink and gray undertones, which featured allover ruching and side drawstrings. The skirt was layered with a matching gauzy coat and slim-fitting top, as well as nude fishnet tights. Hilton paired her look with a nude patent leather Christian Louboutin handbag, accented with spike studs, as well as diamond stud earrings and cat-eye sunglasses.

Paris Hilton gets lunch with Nicky Hilton in New York City on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Paris Hilton gets lunch with Nicky Hilton in New York City on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Hilton continued her slick neutral look in a pair of Valentino pumps. The $990 Rockstud style featured caged ankle, slingback and T-straps covered in gold spikes for a purely edgy look. The glossy pair also featured nude patent leather uppers and 4-inch stiletto heels, creating a monochrome moment and streamlining Hilton’s ensemble. The style is a go-to of Hilton’s—especially Rockstud pairs, which she owns in at least 4 colors.

Paris Hilton gets lunch with Nicky Hilton in New York City on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

A closer look at Hilton’s Valentino pumps. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Valentino’s Rockstud pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Pointed-toe pumps like Hilton’s are fully revived and back in shoe rotations, sparking a desire for glamour and dressing up. Styles like the mogul’s, which feature triangular toes and stiletto heels, have become the most popular iterations. In addition to Hilton, stars like Hilary Duff, Dakota Johnson and Madelaine Petsch have been spotted in pairs by Dior, Andrea Wazen and Manolo Blahnik in recent weeks.

Paris Hilton gets lunch with Nicky Hilton in New York City on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

The “Stars Are Blind” singer’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers.

Hilton continues to build an empire with 19 product lines, including shoes, clothes, handbags, jewelry, lingerie, dog clothes and makeup, as well as media projects. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN in an August cover story, listing off her current commitments. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal, and my new show.”

