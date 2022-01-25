×
Paris Hilton Pops in Neon Green Mini Dress With Crystallized Heels & Gives Away NFTs to Audience on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

NUP_196730_01246-head
Paris Hilton radiates in neon for Jimmy Fallon.

The entrepreneur attended “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” yesterday, where she talked about her marriage to Carter Reum last year featured on her Peacock show, “Paris in Love,” and releasing her own NFT series. She also gave audience members their own NFTs from her series. For the outfit, Hilton donned a neon green sequined turtleneck dress that she accessorized with glittery nude fingerless gloves.

Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, green dress, silver heels, jan 24, 2022
Paris Hilton on “The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Jan. 24, 2022.
CREDIT: Nathan Congleton/NBC
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1590 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kathy Hilton and businesswoman Paris Hilton during “Life Coach” with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 24, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)
Paris (R) and Kathy Hilton on “The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Jan. 24, 2022.
CREDIT: Nathan Congleton/NBC

When it came down to the shoes, Hilton opted for a pair of pointy silver pumps with transparent panels that perfectly unified her outfit. The shoes incorporated crystals for an extra pop.

Alongside Hilton was her mother, Kathy, who was there to play a game of “Life Coach.” The other guest of the night was Tiffany Haddish, who made an appearance remotely.

As of late, Hilton has donned a variety of styles that show her penchant for fashion-forward garments. From tweed two-piece suits to multicolored printed caftans to glittery dresses, Hilton has showcased that she fancies eye-catching clothing. On the footwear front, Hilton wears pointed-toe pumps, height-defying platforms and breezy flats that complement her outfits nicely while also adding that signature Hilton flair to her looks.

Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, green dress, nude heels, jan 24 2022
Paris arrives at “The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in a green dress and nude pumps with her puppy.
CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

Hilton is also an entrepreneur, having launched her own line of footwear. The mogul also has 19 product lines that continue to grow. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN for an August 2021 cover story, listing off her current operations. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal, and my new show.”

Click through the gallery to see Hilton’s style evolution from 1997 to now. 

Access exclusive content

