Paris Hilton Gets Glam In Gorgeous Mesh Midi Dress With Studded Pumps for Cannes Lions Festival

Paris Hilton at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France on June 21, 2022.

Paris Hilton gave major princess vibes at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France today. As per usual, the multi-hyphenate mogul made a glamorous entrance at the event, stepping out in a gorgeous dusty blue midi dress.

The garment had a plunging low-cut neckline with a spotted print allover, frilled design on the short sleeves and an ankle-length mesh overlay skirt. In true fashion form, Hilton added luxe elements to her ensemble with a diamond choker necklace, bracelets and rings. She held her signature blond tresses back with a bedazzled headband, which resembled a crown.

Paris Hilton at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France on June 21, 2022. CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

Completing her look was a pair of pointed-toe pumps. The eye-catching shoe style had an elongated nude pointed-toe and was decorated with studs along the instep and ankle and sat atop a stiletto heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction.

Hilton has served as a style inspiration for many years and helped create notoriety around brands like Juicy Couture. The singer’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. She has a variety of pumps and sneakers by Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers.

