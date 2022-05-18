Paris Hilton Dances Through Capitol Hill in Little Black Dress & Heels to Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Hilton galloped her way through the hallowed halls of some of America’s most important political landmarks, doing so fabulously with help from Lizzo.

The TV star arrived in Washington, D.C., to push legislation that would stop institutionalized child abuse, citing her own experiences in a boarding school for “troubled teens.” Hilton shared video to her TikTok and Instagram pages yesterday where she’s seen dancing to Lizzo’s “It’s About Damn Time,” which has gone viral and dominated social media feeds with Selena Gomez and Joe Jonas among the stars grooving to the hit song.

Hilton wore a high-neck matte black dress with short sleeves. The look is similar to others that the star wore on Capitol Hill, keeping things classy with either monochromatic or black and white. The skirt of the dress is scalloped slightly, giving the hem dimension, setting it apart from a traditional A-Line skirt.

Hilton pairs her all-black wardrobe with black wide-framed sunglasses and finished things off strong with opaque black tights.

Hilton strutted in black stilettos with a pointed toe and a shiny finish. The heel is thin and petite, contrasted by the pointed, commanding toe.

While the dress and tights are a matte black, the shoes offer a sheen and a contrast that is welcomed. The shoes are simple but also quite formal like the rest of the outfit. It’s a perfect introductory shoe for those who want a little edge to their step.

The look is classic and formal, perfect for a quick trip to the White House with the goal of making change in the world.

