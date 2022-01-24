Paris Hilton Poses in 5-Inch Heels & Polka-Dot Bow Dress for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Hilton used an outdoor outing today before “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” as a photo shoot opportunity—complete with daring shoes to match.

The “Paris in Love” star posed with her dog, Diamond Baby, ahead of taping “Fallon.” Posing for fans and paparazzi, the influencer wore a black and white polka-dot printed midi dress. The number, which also included miniature cutouts within sparkly crystal bow accents, was layered beneath a black faux fur poncho. Hilton accessorized glamorously, of course, completing her look with cat-eye sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and black tights. Diamond Baby was also sharply outfitted in a black and white jacket.

Paris Hilton leaves to tape “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Hilton opted for a pair of towering pumps. Her black suede style featured triangular pointed toes, as well as sky-high stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height. Hilton’s heels, however, made a sleek statement all their own with a metallic silver finish and sparkling crystal accents. The pair’s stilettos were instantly reminiscent of her engagement ring, courtesy of husband Carter Reum.

Paris Hilton leaves to tape “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Hilton’s pumps. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Pointed-toe pumps like Hilton’s are fully revived and back in footwear rotations, sparking a desire for glamour and dressing up. Styles like the mogul’s, which feature triangular toes and stiletto heels, have become the most popular iterations. In addition to Hilton, stars like Hilary Duff, Heidi Klum and Emily Alyn Lind have been spotted in pairs by Christian Louboutin, Andrea Wazen and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

Paris Hilton leaves to tape “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The “Stars Are Blind” singer’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Most recently, she’s frequently worn multiple pairs of pointed-toe Rockstud pumps by Valentino.

Hilton continues to build an empire with 19 product lines, including shoes, clothes, handbags, jewelry, lingerie, dog clothes and makeup, as well as media projects. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN in an August cover story, listing off her current commitments. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal, and my new show.”

