Paris Hilton Quotes ‘The Simple Life’ In a Sparkling Silver Bodysuit and Matching Boots

Paris Hilton was “sliving” her best life on her Instagram, showcasing her Dollskill and Powerpuff Girls collection.

The tv personality posted a video of her quoting an iconic line from her reality show “The Simple Life” with Nicole Richie regarding the three little cartoon crime fighting sisters. Hilton sat on a couch, surrounded by the Dollskill collection that features everything from bags to pool floaties. Hilton has been wearing the collaboration in multiple of her most recent posts, sharing the looks she’d created from the extremely colorful and nostalgic collection. Tees and plushies of characters like “Bubbles” from the cartoon surrounded the star, Hilton mouthing the words to the audio while she interacted with her surroundings.

Hilton is all about glitz and glam no matter the situation. Instead of wearing the Dollskill collection, the DJ and activist wore a silver sparkling bodysuit. The bar was raised, the glorious bodysuit shining under the lights in the room, reflecting and gleaming brightly. The piece was created much like a corset with a structured top and sweetheart neckline. A separate piece from the bodysuit sat around Hilton’s neck, transitioning down her arms, creating a turtleneck style neckline and long sleeves. The star donned silver fingerless gloves and her signature cat eye shades, this time in silver, and she was ready to go.

Keeping the silver sparkly theme going, Hilton stepped into silver ankle boots with stiletto heels. The boots were just as shiny as the rest of the outfit thanks to the slightly mirrored finish. Hilton sat with her legs crossed, showing off the shoes in all their glory. The tv personality is never one to shy away from sparkle, and this outfit proves that point in spades. Hilton masters sparkle-heavy outfits every time, despite the challenges they can present. Now that’s hot.