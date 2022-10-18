Paris Hilton Channels Cinderella in Sparkling Heels & Princess Dress to Celebrate Cryptoween in the Metaverse

Paris Hilton spent a spooky day in the Metaverse. The star took her Roblox avatar to Cryptoween and shared it on Instagram.

The post published yesterday saw the businesswoman clad in a certified magical princess gown and fairytale-worthy footwear.

Looking as if she’d jumped right out of a storybook, Hilton was dressed in a baby blue off-the-shoulder mini dress fitted with a corseted bodice and a large satin bow in the back. The skirt was short and tiered with rows of draped fabric, topped off with a trim of light blue lace that further volumized the skirt.

Decorated with floral accents, the dainty minidress was paired with bicep-length fingerless gloves and some serious bling consisting of a diamond necklace and a tiara. The socialite styled her iconic blond locks in a deep romantic side part, channeling her favorite fictional princesses. Royalty or not, Hilton looked like a star.

Flattering her feet, Hilton donned sturdy slingback pumps in glittering silver serving Cinderella-style and adding to the romantic nature of the whole ensemble. While the sparkling style is anything but plain, the shoe silhouette itself is a neutral and recognizable base that works alongside many outfits. The footwear gives the New York native a boost in height, thanks to the 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels, while remaining functional.

The “Paris in Love” star’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by the likes of Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo, and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaïa boots, Rothy’s flats, and comfy K-Swiss sneakers.

PHOTOS: See what Paris Hilton wore on Versace’s Spring 2023 runway during Milan Fashion Week.