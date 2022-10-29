Paris Hilton Dresses As Sailor Moon in Sparkling Red Boots With Her Husband Carter Reum As Tuxedo Mask for Halloween Party

Channeling her all-time favorite anime character, Paris Hilton attended Casamigos’ Halloween party in Los Angeles yesterday night, accompanied by her husband, Carter Reum. “Dressed up as my Childhood icon Sailor Moon. Happy #Halloween!” she wrote on Instagram.

The “Sailor Moon” costume was inspired by the anime’s main character, Usagi. Hilton styled a glimmering outfit alongside statement-making shoes for her night out as the Japanese superheroine. While her husband dressed up as Tuxedo Mask, another character from the show.

Paris Hilton attends the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Casamigos

From the styling to the unmistakable pigtails in her hair, Hilton really did the character justice. She wore a white corseted cage bodysuit adorned with a big red bow. The socialite paired the corset with a blue pleated miniskirt and collar. Every part of the outfit was decked out in crystals, making the “Heiress” shine whenever she moved.

(L-R) Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Casamigos

Effectively elevating her look, Hilton wore crimson knee-high boots dotted with rhinestones galore that had the star shining down to the tips of her toes. The calve climbing footwear also featured chunky platform heels that further elevated the “Stars Are Blind” songstress’ look.

Paris Hilton attends the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Casamigos

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits, or very tight-fitting pants.

The “Paris in Love” star’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by the likes of Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo, and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaïa boots, Rothy’s flats, and comfy K-Swiss sneakers.

