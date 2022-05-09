Paris Hilton Puts Sporty Spin on Floral Maxi Dress With Baseball Hat & Comfy Shoes for Formula One Miami Grand Prix Weekend

Miami was the place to be this weekend as several celebrities flocked to the 2022 Formula One Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome on Sunday. Paris Hilton looked spring-ready for the occasion. The businesswoman and DJ was spotted out in a blue and green floral maxi dress.

The floor-length frock was complete with short, puffy sleeves, a plunging low-cut neckline and a layered ruffled skirt. Sticking to her signature colorful style, Hilton accessorized with a pink baseball cap and oversized white frames.

Paris Hilton at Formula One Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome on May 8, 2022. CREDIT: Motorsport Images / SplashNews.c

The length of her dress offered a peek at her footwear choice, which appeared to be a black silhouette. The multihyphenate socialite has been pulling out all of the stops for her looks at Formula 1. Hilton hosted a party with McLaren Racing at the Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach in Florida.

The “Stars Are Blind” singer spent the night DJ’ing in an elegant black mini dress, which she paired with black leather ankle boots by Christian Louboutin.

The FIA Formula One World Championship (Formula One) is a motor racing championship for Formula One cars and the highest competition for open-wheel racing cars. Competing teams and their drivers aim to respectively win the titles of World Constructors’ Champion and World Drivers’ Champion. Currently, the reigning Drivers’ Champion and Constructors’ Champion is Verstappen and Mercedes. The current stretch of Formula One is being held in Miami, with numerous stars including Karlie Kloss, Mila Kunis, Michelle Obama and more in attendance.

