Paris Hilton Gives Little Black Dress Glam Twists in Embellished Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ With Chelsea Handler

Paris Hilton looked gorgeous and glamorous while arriving at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The multi-hypenate superstar joined guest-host Chelsea Handler to chat about married life, her DJ career and turning down President Joe Biden to attend Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari. Hilton explained that President Biden had asked to her to DJ at the Summits of America dinner, but she denied his request to watch her friend say, “I Do.”

“It was the same night of Britney’s wedding, and I was like, No, I’m not going to miss that. And they were like, We can send a helicopter, you can fly back and forth, and I’m like, I’m not going to be the one landing in and out of Britney’s wedding in a helicopter. C’mon!” Hilton explained.

Hilton was effortlessly chic for the interview, wearing a black silk wrap mini dress. The garment tied at the neck and included a V-neckline, ruched detailing on the skirt and an asymmetrical hem. The singer accessorized the look with brown sunglasses and diamond stud earrings. She styled long blond tresses half up, half down and swept some of her bangs to the side.

Paris Hilton arrives at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles, California on June 29, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Paris Hilton at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles, California on June 29, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Hilton continued with a single-huge style by rounding out her look with black pumps. The suede silhouette had a crystal-embellishment on the elongated toe, a slightly pointed counter and sat atop a high heel.

Paris Hilton at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles, California on June 29, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Hilton has served as a style inspiration for many years and helped create notoriety around brands like Juicy Couture. The entrepreneur has a wide-ranging shoe wardrobe. She has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers.

