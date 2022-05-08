Paris Hilton Goes Sheer in Polka-Dot Minidress to DJ at F1 Grand Prix

Paris Hilton took a playfully formal approach to dressing while DJ’ing at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

The businesswoman performed a musical set for an exclusive party hosted by Hilton and McLaren Racing at the Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach in Florida. For the occasion, Hilton performed in an elegant black minidress. Featuring flared sheer short sleeves, the piece was given a formal air from black paneling in a “strapless” silhouette covering the dress were wide black polka dots for a whimsical touch. Hilton gave the piece her signature bold glamour with sheer black crystal-embellished fingerless gloves and cat-eye Quay sunglasses.

“So much fun DJ-ing for everyone!” Hilton included in her caption of a group photo on Instagram, posing with F1 drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the event, along with Venus Williams.

A set of sparkly pink headphones completed her DJ look for the McLaren-sponsored event. She also grounded her look in a set of black leather ankle boots by Christian Louboutin, featuring a reptilian texture and 3-4-inch block heels.

Hilton also took a moment to snap photos with friends and fans at the event, including Williams — who even joined her behind the DJ booth for the occasion.

Paris Hilton and Venus Williams attend an exclusive Miami Grand Prix event hosted by Hilton and McLaren Racing at Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach in Miami Beach, Fla. on May 7. CREDIT: Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for Hilton

The FIA Formula One World Championship (Formula One) is a motor racing championship for Formula One cars and the highest competition for open-wheel racing cars. Competing teams and their drivers aim to respectively win the titles of World Constructors’ Champion and World Drivers’ Champion. Currently, the reigning Drivers’ Champion and Constructors’ Champion is Verstappen and Mercedes. The current stretch of Formula One is being held in Miami, with numerous stars including Karlie Kloss, Mila Kunis, Michelle Obama and more in attendance.

