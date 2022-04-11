Paris Hilton Sparkles in the Back in Blazer Dress With Pointy Pumps at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Paris Hilton took a casual spin on a classic business style at her latest event.

The socialite attended The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards on Sunday in Los Angels. She was honored with the Fashion Entrepreneur award for her many fashion ventures, like her footwear line that she founded in 2008, as well as her 19 other product lines that she owns.

Hilton at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards on April 10. CREDIT: River / MEGA

Hilton played up her businesswoman style to the event in a blazer dress. Her black mini dress from Area, which featured a deep neckline, three black buttons that blended in, and an open back with silver crystal detailing. Hilton added a diamond necklace as well as matching stud earrings to the look, and wore her signature blond tresses in a voluminous high ponytail.

Hilton at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards on April 10. CREDIT: River / MEGA

The “Stars Are Blind” singer kept going with the classic style with her footwear. She donned black patent leather pumps by Jimmy Choo. Her heels featured a pointed-toe silhouette, as well as a thin heel reaching at least 3 inches.

A closer look at Hilton’s heels. CREDIT: River / MEGA

Paris’ mom, Kathy Hilton, joined her daughter on the red carpet. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star also wore a dark outfit like her daughter, in a jacket with a top and pants. Her jacket was embroidered with colorful florals, and she finished off the look in black pumps embellished with star and moon crystal designs.

Paris and Kathy Hilton at he Daily Front Row Fashion Awards on April 10. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

The Daily Front Row hosted its 6th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on April 10. The event celebrated the synchronicity between fashion and Hollywood, where celebrity stylists, power players, influencers and designers were recognized. Derek Blasberg served as host; honorees included Brandon Maxwell (Designer of the Year), Russell James (Lifetime Achievement), Elizabeth Stewart (Fashion Visionary), Lisa McKnight on behalf of Barbie (Fashion Influencer), Etienne Ortega (Makeup Artist of the Year), Maeve Reilly (Style Curator), Bryce Scarlett (Hair Artist of the Year), Paris Hilton (Fashion Entrepreneur) and Adam Ballheim (Music Stylist of the Year).

