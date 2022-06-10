Paris Hilton Sparkles in Cut-Out Gown With Crystal-Embellished Pumps for Britney Spears Wedding

The stars aligned for Britney Spears’ and Sam Asghari’s wedding, which took place at their Thousand Oaks estate in Los Angeles on Thursday. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Donatella Versace, Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton all showed up to watch the pop icon say, “I do.”

Hilton brought the glam to the occasion. The multi-hyphenate socialite came dressed for the happily-ever-after theme in a sparkling black dress that gave major “Stars Are Blind” vibes. The glittery gown had one long-sleeve, a short sleeve, a peek-a-boo cutout on the chest and a risky thigh-high slit.

Paris Hilton attends Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wedding in Los Angeles on June 9, 2022. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

The reality star-turned-activist covered her eyes with oval shades and carried a small tiny black handbag. Hilton styled her signature blond tresses straight with a severe side part and opted for neutral makeup with a glossy pout. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the 41-year-old media personality completed her look with black pointed-toe pumps. The suede silhouette had a crystal-embellishment on the elongated toe, a slightly pointed counter and sat atop a high heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction.

A closer look at Paris Hilton’s black pointed-toe pumps. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Hilton has served as a style inspiration for many years and helped create notoriety around brands like Juicy Couture. The singer’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. She has a variety of pumps and sneakers by Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers. The businesswoman launched her own footwear line in 2008 and currently owns 19 other product lines that continue to grow.

Flip through the gallery to see Hilton’s style evolution.