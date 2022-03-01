Paris Hilton Wears Black Crystal-Embellished Minidress and Go-to Valentino RockStud Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Hilton shines in her latest look. The socialite shared a photoset on Instagram Monday that showed her attending the launch for her new dating app.

In the caption, Hilton wrote, “Hey Single Slivers! 🥰❤️ Had so much fun at the launch party of my new dating app this weekend! 🥳Spring and Summer are just around the corner and I’ve invested in the perfect new app for all the hotties called Fun! @FunPropagandaDepartment 😍 It’s Tinder meets TikTok, and the perfect place for you to find your next date! Download the app now to find your new love! 📲 Link in bio! #ThatsHot 🔥 Comment 💘 emoji if your looking for love and want to have #Fun! 🚀”

When it comes to the outfit, Hilton wore a crystal-embellished black mini dress that had flowy sleeves and came to Hilton’s forearm. The garment also had a draped bodice that added depth to the item. The hemline was loose and added movement to her look.

For accessories, Hilton wore a black string choker and a pair of ultra-sleek cat-eye sunglasses paired with a sparkly headband that matched the glitziness of her dress.

To ground everything, Hilton slipped on a pair of black $1,100 Valentino RockStud pumps that incorporated black studs and a sharp cage-like silhouette with at least four straps placed across her feet. The heels had a height of approximately three inches and had a pointed-toe design.

The Valentino RockStud Ankle Strap Pump with Tonal Studs 100M CREDIT: Valentino

Hilton is known for her trendy and flirty fashion tastes. She is one of the celebs that helped put Juicy Couture on the map during the early aughts. But, in recent years, we’ve seen Hilton wear a strapless dress, sequin kimono and crystal pumps for a sparkly ensemble.

Hilton is also an entrepreneur, having launched her own footwear line in 2008 and owning 19 other product lines that continue to grow. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN for her August 2021 cover story, listing off her current operations. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And, I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal and my new show.”

