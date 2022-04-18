Paris Hilton Gets Flashy in Sparkling Sheer Dress, Flame Boots & Rainbow Jacket at Neon Carnival’s Coachella After-Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Hilton hit Coachella’s favorite after-party in a daring look on Saturday. The socialite attended Tequila Don Julio and Levi’s Neon Carnival in Termal, Calif. Other stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Megan Thee Stallion, Timothée Chalamet, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Chloe x Halle also attended the event. The amusement park-themed event featured interactive rides, plus a “Paris World” Roblox event hosted in the metaverse by Hilton, who served as DJ onsite during the festivities.

Paris Hilton and Brent Bolthouse at the Levi’s and Tequila Don Julio Neon Carnival at Coachella on April 16. CREDIT: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio

The “Stars Are Blind” musician wore a sparkly outfit to the party. She paired a sheer black dress covered in crystals with an equally sparkly corset over black undergarments and star pasties. She also wore embellished fishnets tight and a crystal-covered newsboy hat. Hilton added sunglasses and stud earrings, and finished it off with a rainbow zip-up jacket.

For footwear, Hilton slipped into a hot pair of boots. She wore a pair of black leather boots with flame embellishments detailed along the leg. Her knee-high boots also featured a chunky platform sole that gave Hilton an extra boost.

While giving Coachella fashion tips last week on her podcast, “This is Paris,” Hilton suggested wearing comfortable shoes and recommended platforms.

“Definitely wear something you’re going to be comfortable in, because it’s obviously a polo field,” Hilton shared. “If you wear heels, you’re buried. If anything, wear platforms or ballerina flats. I love wearing those.”

