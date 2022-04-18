×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Paris Hilton Gets Flashy in Sparkling Sheer Dress, Flame Boots & Rainbow Jacket at Neon Carnival’s Coachella After-Party

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
Paris-Hilton-and-Brent-Bolthouse-celebrate-with-Tequila-Don-Julio-at-The-Levis-and-Tequila-Don-Julio-Present-Neon-Carnival-with-hydration-by-Liquid-I.V.-3
Paris Hilton’s Fashion Through the Years
Paris Hilton’s Fashion Through the Years
Paris Hilton’s Fashion Through the Years
Paris Hilton’s Fashion Through the Years
View Gallery 29 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Hilton hit Coachella’s favorite after-party in a daring look on Saturday. The socialite attended Tequila Don Julio and Levi’s Neon Carnival in Termal, Calif. Other stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Megan Thee Stallion, Timothée Chalamet, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Chloe x Halle also attended the event. The amusement park-themed event featured interactive rides, plus a “Paris World” Roblox event hosted in the metaverse by Hilton, who served as DJ onsite during the festivities.

paris hilton, neon carnival, coachella 2022, sheer sparkly dress, rainbow jacket, newsboy hat
Paris Hilton and Brent Bolthouse at the Levi’s and Tequila Don Julio Neon Carnival at Coachella on April 16.
CREDIT: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio

The “Stars Are Blind” musician wore a sparkly outfit to the party. She paired a sheer black dress covered in crystals with an equally sparkly corset over black undergarments and star pasties. She also wore embellished fishnets tight and a crystal-covered newsboy hat. Hilton added sunglasses and stud earrings, and finished it off with a rainbow zip-up jacket.

Related

Keke Palmer's Bikini Top & Cutoff Shorts Get Elevated With Embellished Boots at Revolve Festival's Coachella Party 2022

Vanessa Hudgens' Boho Style Gets Neon Upgrade in Hot Pink Bikini Top & Barely-There Sandals at Coachella 2022

Halle Bailey Brings Boho-Chic Edge in Sheer Knit Dress, Peekaboo Bikini & Beyonce's Stan Smith 'Ivy Heart' Sneakers at Revolve Festival's Coachella Party

For footwear, Hilton slipped into a hot pair of boots. She wore a pair of black leather boots with flame embellishments detailed along the leg. Her knee-high boots also featured a chunky platform sole that gave Hilton an extra boost.

While giving Coachella fashion tips last week on her podcast, “This is Paris,” Hilton suggested wearing comfortable shoes and recommended platforms.

“Definitely wear something you’re going to be comfortable in, because it’s obviously a polo field,” Hilton shared. “If you wear heels, you’re buried. If anything, wear platforms or ballerina flats. I love wearing those.”

See Hilton’ style evolution over the decades.

Add a sleek pair of platform boots to your next outfit with these options.

Asos Casey leather Chunky Knee Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Asos

Buy Now: Asos Casey leather Chunky Knee Boots, $120

Franco Sarto Franco Balin Tall Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Franco Sarto

Buy Now: Franco Sarto Franco Balin Tall Boot, $100

Jeffrey Campbell The Band Knee High Platform Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Jeffrey Campbell The Band Knee High Platform Boot, $335

PrimeAsia Sponsored By PrimeAsia

Sustainability Lens: Latitudes of Leather

PrimeAsia tackles sustainability through a pointed approach to apply its data findings to supply chain transparency.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad