Paris Hilton Is ‘Sliving’ in a Futuristic Neon Yellow Body Suit and Lace Maxi Skirt at Coachella 2022

Paris Hilton turned heads in a major neon moment for Coachella 2022.

The socialite stood before a desert background with her hands on her hips, getting ready for her close-up. The star made a futuristic statement in some neon yellow reflective shades that had Hilton shining. Hilton wore a neon yellow strappy bodysuit with lace detailing. The bodysuit is truly eye-catching, wrapping around Hilton’s body in strips of bright fabric. The star belted the whole affair with a duo-chrome belt with a reflective quality that mirrored the choker around Hilton’s neck. Buckles and tassel hung just under the belt leading into a neon yellow maxi skirt made of lace. The lacy piece sports a slit running up the star’s thigh showing off Hilton’s long legs. On her hands, Hilton rocks some crystal-studded fingerless gloves while a neon yellow crystal-studded backpack hangs from her shoulder. On her wrist, Hilton wears a silver watch, along with some colorful Coachella wristbands. Hilton wore her hair up in some sick space buns and pinned them in place with little butterflies.

The post made to Instagram reads, “🎶The Party don’t start till I walk in!🎶 ⚡️👸🏼⚡️ The Neon Queen of #Coachella & the #Metaverse has arrived! 🔥 Ready to Sliv! 🥳.” The star celebrated Coachella in the metaverse on Roblox at a Neon Carnival. Fans could interact and watch the performance in #ParisWorld for one night only, labeled as the hottest afterparty in the metaverse. For footwear, Hilton stepped into some golden reflective moon boots with a wedge heel. The shoe vaguely resembles cowboy boots due to their shape and style. Hilton has always rocked some killer wears to festivals.

