Paris Hilton Slips on Philipp Plein Skull Pumps & Sequined Silver Turtleneck Top at Celine’s Winter 2023 Fashion Show

Paris Hilton attended Celine’s winter 2023 show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles yesterday. Sat front row between famous faces like Paris Jackson and Courteney Cox, Hilton was all aglow. The star wore a sequined ensemble with Celine accessories and classic footwear.

Paris Hilton attends Celine’s Winter 2023 show at The Wiltern on Dec. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for CELINE

In a shimmering display, Hilton’s ensemble featured a silver turtleneck top. The garment was littered with silver sequins that caught the light as Hilton posed for pictures. On bottom, Hilton sported a similarly sequined black belted midi skirt with a mesh overlay.

As for accessories, Hilton carried a quilted black Celine clutch with silver hardware and monogrammed detailing. She added diamond studs and a few statement-making silver rings to her ever-glittering outfit that further amped up the drama. Hilton gathered her iconic blond hair up into a slick high pony.

Paris Hilton Arrives at the Celine Winter 2023 Fashion Show at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, “The Simple Life” star wore a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps by Philipp Plein. The pair featured thin heels with Plein’s crystal-embellished skull signature, reaching at least 4 inches in height.

The pumps had pointy toes and sturdy construction that offered the businesswoman a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities, Hilton included. Whether beaded, multicolored, or platform, pointed-toe pumps go with just about every ensemble.

A closer look at Paris Hilton’s shoes. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Paris Jackson, Courteney Cox, and Paris Hilton attend Celine’s Winter 2023 show at The Wiltern on Dec. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for CELINE

The “Paris in Love” star’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by the likes of Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo, and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaïa boots, Rothy’s flats, and comfy K-Swiss sneakers.

