Paris Hilton Celebrates Wedding Anniversary in a Neon Floral Minidress and Matching Pumps

Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, attended their own anniversary party on the Santa Monica pier in Santa Monica, Calif. yesterday night. The wedded pair partied hard at “Paris World,” the scenic pier decorated in Hilton-themed games, prizes, and more for the occasion. Hilton celebrated her one year anniversary in style, dressed in a mesh Oscar De La Renta dress, faux Balenciaga, and matching neon heels.

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum arrive at the Santa Monica pier for their anniversary party at “Paris World” in Santa Monica, Calif. on Nov. 11, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The New York native’s arrival look consisted of neon florals embroidered onto a nude mesh backdrop. The vibrant mini dress was paired alongside diamond studs and a signature high pony styled in a swooping, barbie-esque manner. The style is exemplary of Hilton’s whimsical and certainly colorful style.

Carried away by Reum, Hilton’s departure look was a playful parody of Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga caution tape bodysuit at the designer brand’s Fall 2022 show. In true “heiress” fashion, Hilton’s bodysuit was hot pink and heavily crystalized, complete with a graphic pattern reading “sliving,” her catchphrase, in black. Hilton popped on hot pink sunnies, including a secondary bedazzled pair with her first name sprawled across the lenses.

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum arrive at the Santa Monica pier for their anniversary party at “Paris World” in Santa Monica, Calif. on Nov. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

“The Simple Life” reality star stepped into sharp neon yellow pointed-toe heels for her big day that streamlined her outfit and created a cohesive appearance. The pairs was made up of triangular toes and thin heels, which stood at around 3 to 4 inches tall, giving Hilton a boost.The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities, including Hilton, on and off the red carpet.

Hilton’s bedazzled bodysuit also came equipped with sky-high built-in stiletto boots. The brilliant footwear also featured a sturdy construction that offered the media personality a more comfortable experience.

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum arrive at the Santa Monica pier for their anniversary party at “Paris World” in Santa Monica, Calif. on Nov. 11, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The “Paris in Love” star’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by the likes of Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo, and Giuseppe Zanotti.

