Paris Hilton Is a ‘Boss Babe’ in Sun Hat and Espadrilles at Cannes Lion Festival

Paris Hilton waved Cannes Lion International Festival of Creativity goodbye on Instagram.

Hilton expressed how much fun she had at the French festival, which ended yes Friday, in a short but sweet Instagram post. The star djed at the festival and spoke on a panel to fans and colleagues.

The post on her Instagram reads, “Had such an incredible time at @Cannes_Lions with brilliant minds & innovators! ✨ So excited for all the projects upcoming! ⚡️Loved my chic @LanvinOfficial outfit that made me feel like an empowered #BossBabe. 👑.”

For her brief goodbye, Hilton wore a turquoise blue short sleeve top tucked into a dark blue pencil skirt. The top was a mock neck style and contrasted the dark blue paired with it. Hilton donned a wide-brimmed black sun hat and fastened a blue scarf belt to her waist. The star wore silver jewelry, black sunglasses, and a black and gold crossbody handbag to finish the look. Hilton popped on a pair of wedged espadrils and secured them to her feet with black ribbon tied neatly in a bow. The ensemble turns business wear on its head and makes a case for sun hats as meeting attire.

Hilton gave major princess vibes during her panel. As per usual, the multi-hyphenate mogul made a glamorous entrance at the event, stepping out in a gorgeous dusty blue midi dress. The garment had a plunging low-cut neckline with a spotted print all over, a frilled design on the short sleeves, and an ankle-length mesh overlay skirt. In true fashion form, Hilton added luxe elements to her ensemble with a diamond choker necklace, bracelets, and rings. She held her signature blond tresses back with a bedazzled headband, which resembled a crown.