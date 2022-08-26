Paris Hilton Dances To Britney Spears & Elton John’s ‘Hold Me Closer’ In Barbiecore Pink Sneakers & Velour Tracksuit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Hilton has ensured that the early 2000’s style trends are back and better than ever. Case in point — her latest look.

The multi-hyphenate superstar pulled out an outfit from the early aughts to celebrate the release of Britney Spears and Elton John’s highly anticipated duet track, “Hold Me Closer.” The collaboration combines the chorus of John’s iconic smash hit “Tiny Dancer” and verses of his single “The One.” This is the first song for Spears’ since leaving her widely publicized conservatorship in 2021.

To show her support for her close friend, Hilton uploaded a video on TikTok twirling and dancing to the new tune. “Hold Me Closer” is officially out & I’ll be playing it on repeat until further notice! So proud of you sis @britneyspears,” Hilton captioned the post along with a crown, fairy and heart emoji.

Hilton embraced the Barbiecore trend in the recording wearing a full pink ensemble with a Bentley to match. The “Simple Life” star dipped into the Y2K archives and sported a light pink velour tracksuit. The outfit consisted of a loose-fitting hoodie and matching sweatpants. The bottoms was emblazoned with oversized star patches on the thigh and had a flare leg.

Sticking to her signature glamorous aesthetic, Hilton styled her blond tresses half up, half down and accessorized with pointy pink sunglasses and large diamond stud earrings.

When it came down to shoes, the “Stars Are Blind” singer slipped into a pair of hot pink sneakers. The silhouette had a round toe and chunky white outsole.

Hilton has served as a style inspiration for many years and helped create notoriety around brands like Juicy Couture. The entrepreneur has a wide-ranging shoe wardrobe. She has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers.

