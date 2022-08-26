×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Paris Hilton Dances To Britney Spears & Elton John’s ‘Hold Me Closer’ In Barbiecore Pink Sneakers & Velour Tracksuit

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
MEGA804970_076-head
Paris Hilton’s Fashion Through the Years
Paris Hilton’s Fashion Through the Years
Paris Hilton’s Fashion Through the Years
Paris Hilton’s Fashion Through the Years
View Gallery 29 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Hilton has ensured that the early 2000’s style trends are back and better than ever. Case in point — her latest look.

The multi-hyphenate superstar pulled out an outfit from the early aughts to celebrate the release of Britney Spears and Elton John’s highly anticipated duet track, “Hold Me Closer.” The collaboration combines the chorus of John’s iconic smash hit “Tiny Dancer” and verses of his single “The One.” This is the first song for Spears’ since leaving her widely publicized conservatorship in 2021.

@parishilton

“Hold Me Closer” is officially out & I’ll be playing it on repeat until further notice! So proud of you sis @britneyspears 👑🧚‍♀️💖 #HoldMeCloser #Sliving #ThatsHot 🔥

♬ Hold Me Closer – Elton John & Britney Spears

To show her support for her close friend, Hilton uploaded a video on TikTok twirling and dancing to the new tune. “Hold Me Closer” is officially out & I’ll be playing it on repeat until further notice! So proud of you sis @britneyspears,” Hilton captioned the post along with a crown, fairy and heart emoji.

Related

Emma Roberts Gears Up For Outdoor Activities In Sleek Bodysuit & Chunky Sneakers

JoJo Siwa Elevates Alo Yoga Biker Shorts With Platform Sneakers & Denim Top for 'America's Got Talent'

Britney Spears Romantically Teases 'Hold Me Closer' in Slit Dress and Brown Leather Pumps

Hilton embraced the Barbiecore trend in the recording wearing a full pink ensemble with a Bentley to match. The “Simple Life” star dipped into the Y2K archives and sported a light pink velour tracksuit. The outfit consisted of a loose-fitting hoodie and matching sweatpants. The bottoms was emblazoned with oversized star patches on the thigh and had a flare leg.

Sticking to her signature glamorous aesthetic, Hilton styled her blond tresses half up, half down and accessorized with pointy pink sunglasses and large diamond stud earrings.

When it came down to shoes, the “Stars Are Blind” singer slipped into a pair of hot pink sneakers. The silhouette had a round toe and chunky white outsole.

Hilton has served as a style inspiration for many years and helped create notoriety around brands like Juicy Couture. The entrepreneur has a wide-ranging shoe wardrobe. She has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Hilton’s glamorous style evolution over the years.

Add a pop of color to your look with hot pink sneakers.

Rag & Bone Retro Runner Sneaker
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Rag & Bone Retro Runner Sneaker, $245

DKNY Sabatini Sneakers
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: DKNY Sabatini Sneakers, $63 (was $139)

Skechers Street Uno Night Shades Sneaker
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Skechers Street Uno Night Shades Sneaker, $75. 

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad