Paris Hilton Gets Serenaded by ‘Tom Cruise’ in Y2K Pink Tracksuit & Sparkling Gloves

Paris Hilton is bringing back her classic Y2K style in a TikTok video with a very believable Tom Cruise impersonator.

The serenade created by impersonator Miles Fischer, and visual effects artist Chris Umé, was so realistic that fans were wondering if Hilton and the real Tom Cruise were dating. In the video, Fischer, who is known as the deep fake version of the Hollywood actor, sang Britney Spears and Elton John’s recent duet “Hold Me Closer” to Hilton and her dog.

Of course Hilton wouldn’t miss the opportunity to serve another fashion moment during the serenade. The tv-personality wore an adorable plush tracksuit from her collection, proving that the 2000s were truly an iconic time.

While the tracksuit gave a cozy vibe, Hilton dresses it up by accessorizing the two-piece set with gold rhinestone gloves and dramatic heart sunglasses.

Hilton is the perfect spokesperson for velour tracksuits as it has been embedded in her style DNA since the beginning. When she revealed the launch of her tracksuit collection, she shared, “Since the 2000s, tracksuits have been iconic. Over the years, I have collected hundreds of tracksuits, and I am so excited to now launch my own Iconic Tracksuit collection.” The collection’s first drop included limited pieces priced from $80 to $118. With bedazzled phrases like “Iconic,” “Shine On,” “Wifey,” “Boss Babe,” and “That’s Hot,” the collection quickly sold out.

The video doesn’t capture her footwear, but she’s probably wearing a stylish slide or sneaker topped off with bedazzlements. When the superstar is out and about, she can be found in brands like Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti, as they always get the job done.

