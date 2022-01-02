Paris Hilton Redefines Honeymoon Style in Neon Skirt, Pink Wig & Classic Flats

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Leave it to Paris Hilton to give painting a glamorous makeover, as seen from her honeymoon in the Maldives with husband Carter Reum.

The “Paris in Love” star shared a new video on Instagram Reels, painting canvases overlooking the ocean while wearing a hot pink zip-up swimsuit. The bold number featured long sleeves, as well as a high neckline. Hilton layered the garment with a matching sheer midi skirt, which featured a pleated texture. Her ensemble was complete with a short pale pink bob-shaped wig and neon green Versace sunglasses for a whimsical touch.

When it came to shoes, Hilton opted for a pair of classic black flats. Her style appeared to feature rounded toes and leather uppers. The style added a chic and feminine element to her vibrant ensemble, while also smoothly matching with her suit’s zipper details.

Flats are a chic alternative to both heels and sneakers, offering a comfy shoe option for formal outfits and a dressier option for more casual looks. Most styles feature pointed and rounded toes in versatile neutral hues, though others from brands like Tory Burch, Chloé and Ferragamo include tonal colors, embellishments and textured edges. Hilton’s worn flats on a number of occasions, even donning a leopard-print pair for a night out with then-boyfriend Reum last year.

Related Whitney Port Gets Tropically Breezy in Swirly Slip Dress & Chic Larroudé Sandals Paris Hilton Pops in a Little Red Dress, Tights and Chic Black Booties for Holiday Trip With Husband Carter Reum Britney Spears and Boyfriend Sam Asghari Strike a Pose in Versace For Christmas

Paris Hilton wears a flirty pink dress with leopard-print ballet flats as she steps out to frozen yogurt with her boyfriend in Sag Harbor, N.Y. on June 20. CREDIT: MEGA The “Stars Are Blind” singer’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Most recently, she’s frequently worn multiple pairs of pointed-toe Rockstud pumps by Valentino.

Hilton continues to build an empire with 19 product lines, including shoes, clothes, handbags, jewelry, lingerie, dog clothes and makeup, as well as media projects. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN in an August cover story, listing off her current commitments. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal, and my new show.”

Elevate your 2022 looks with chic flats like Hilton’s.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Meredith flats, $20.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Coach Vae flats, $145.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Tory Burch Minnie flats, $228.

Click through the gallery to see Hilton’s glamorous style evolution over the years.