Paris Hilton Celebrates Her Birthday in a Colorful Tie-Dye Dress and Oversized Gold Sunglasses

Paris Hilton colorfully celebrated her 41st birthday. The entrepreneur and socialite shared a photoset on Instagram Friday that showed her enjoying her birthday festivities in an eye-catching outfit.

Hilton wore a multicolored, tie-dye dress that featured a plunging neckline and loose design. The sleeves had a flared silhouette, and the garment had a floral print that encompassed little cutouts as well. She accessorized with sleek gold cat-eye sunglasses, a sparkly choker and gold “happy birthday” crown.

“Thank you my love for making me feel like a princess on my birthday,” Hilton wrote of her husband Carter Reum in the post caption. “Life with you is a fairytale come true.”

Although Hilton’s shoes are not in the shots, it’s safe to say that she would’ve chosen wedges, pumps or heeled sandals to ground her outfit nicely.

Hilton is a fan of flowy and trendy pieces that place an emphasis on comfort. For example, we’ve recently seen Hilton don vibrant caftans paired with flats for a breezy look. And we’ve also seen her wear a teal coat with Valentino Rockstud pumps for a glamorous ensemble while out in New York City.

Hilton is also an entrepreneur, having launched her own footwear line in 2008 and owning 19 other product lines that continue to grow. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN for her August 2021 cover story, listing off her current operations. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And, I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal and my new show.”

Click through the gallery to see Hilton’s style evolution from 1997 to now.