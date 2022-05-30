Paris Hilton Hilariously Dances in Chic Neon Bikini to Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ Viral TikTok Challenge

Paris Hilton tried her hand at the most popular TikTok dance trend of the moment, courtesy of Lizzo and her hit song “About Damn Time.”

The social media star took to her TikTok account yesterday to demonstrate her own spin with a viral tutorial from Lizzo herself. Hilton duetted the star’s explanation of the dance, creating a hilarious video for all of her fans. The dance is not for the faint of heart, much like Reese Witherspoon learned in a recent video that went viral. Through giggles and missteps, Hilton followed Lizzo’s instructions, keeping time while mouthing the words to the music.

Hilton wore larger-than-life shades with a geometric shape. The sunglasses had a blacked-out frame and pink rims, the bridge of the nose studded in crystals. On top, the star wore a black bikini with a mesh layer just below the bust. Neon pink and green stripes crossed over the black mesh while the bodice was simple black with a sweetheart neckline.

Hilton opted for high-cut bikini bottoms with an equally high waist. The bottoms went from black to pink, and then green, overlayed on a black mesh much like the top.

The entrepreneur is quite fond of neon, sporting the futuristic take on colors whenever she can. Although her shoes aren’t visible in the short clip, a pair of sandals would round out the outfit nicely. Even a pair of platform sneakers that carried through that neon detailing would make the outfit appear more complete.

Of course, a good vacation or beach day look requires comfy slides or sandals. Something easy to slip on and off when the mood is right and the sun is out. A sturdy flip flop that allows for all the adventures whether that be dancing on TikTok or exploring beaches with your toes in the sand.