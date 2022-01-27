Paris Hilton Sparkles in Crystal-Trim Little Black Dress and Strappy Pumps and Talks Britney Spears & Lindsay Lohan With Andy Cohen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Hilton gives a twist to a classic fashion staple.

The entrepreneur attended “Watch What Happens Live” hosted by Andy Cohen with her mother Kathy Hilton, where she set the record straight on a few things. In the interview, the newlywed, married to Carter Reum, spoke about Britney Spears and how she’s doing post-conservatorship: “I spoke to her like right around the wedding, and she’s happy, feels free and is in an amazing place.”

She also spoke about her feud with Lindsay Lohan saying, “It was just very immature.”

For the outfit, Paris donned a little black dress that featured a neckline outlined in crystals and had long sleeves. She accessorized with dainty earrings and her wedding ring.

When it came down to the shoes, Hilton opted for a pair of Valentino’s black pointed-toe pumps that incorporated a strappy design to give the shoe a caged-in feel.

Paris is known for a fun fashion aesthetic and, over the years, became style inspo for many when they reference the early aughts. As of late, she has gained a penchant for breezy caftans and refined tweed outfits.

Paris is also an entrepreneur, having launched her own line of footwear. The mogul also has 19 product lines that continue to grow. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN for an August 2021 cover story, listing off her current operations. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal, and my new show.”

