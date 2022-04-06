×
Pamela Anderson Puts Preppy Spin on Her Bombshell Style for ‘The View’ in Plunging Lace Top, Satin Pink Skirt & Pointy Pumps

By Ashley Rushford
Pamela Anderson looked ultra-chic as she arrived at ABC Studios for a taping of “The View” in New York City on Tuesday. The “Baywatch” alum has been making rounds to promote her upcoming stint in the Broadway musical, “Chicago.”

The model made a case for spring in a cropped cream and pink jacket. The motorcycle-inspired number was adorned with pink circles around the collar, on the bodice and on the cuffs.

Pamela Anderson, The View
Pamela Anderson arrives at ABC Studios for a taping of “The View” in New York City on April 5, 2022.
CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
Pamela Anderson, Nude Pumps, The View
Pamela Anderson arrives at ABC Studios to tape an episode of “The View” in New York City on April 5, 2022.
CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Anderson continued with her signature aesthetic by pairing her outerwear with a white plunging lace top and a high-waist satin pencil skirt that was complete with a tiny side slit. The “Dancing on Ice” star touted her essentials in a square taupe clutch and styled her blond locs into a 1960s-inspired updo and let some of her bangs sweep on the side.

Pamela Anderson, The View, Nude Pumps
Pamela Anderson spotted at ABC Studios in New York City on April 5, 2022.
CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
Pamela Anderson, Pointy Pumps, The View
A closer look at Pamela Anderson’s nude pointed-toe pumps at ABC Studios in New York City on April 5, 2022.
CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

To complete everything, Anderson slipped into a pair of stiletto pumps. Neutral pointy pumps are an essential shoe style to have in your closet. The flattering shade offers endless versatility and provides a classy finishing touch to any ensemble.

Anderson has solidified her status as a cultural icon. Her trendsetting fashion choices like beachy crop tops, classic denim shorts and mini skirts are still re-created today. While her ’90s bombshell style remains eternally influential, the activist has currently favors labels like Vivienne Westwood, Versace and Tom Ford.

Click here to see Pamela Anderson's daring '90s style.

Shop nude pointy-toe heels below to add a sleek finish to any outfit.

