Pamela Anderson Serves Nostalgic 90’s Glam In Pleated Lace Skirt & Pointy Stiletto Mules In Marc Jacobs Heaven Campaign

Pamela Anderson is making heaven a place on earth. The actress is one of the many famous faces to star in the latest Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign. Along with Doja Cat, Charli XCX, Kylie Maclachlan and Dev Hynes in the new ad.

The Fall 2022 Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign mixes 90’s nostalgia with contemporary art and fashion. Since its launch in 2020, Heaven has become a cult favorite known for baby tees, knitwear and teddies akin. This season is no different, as it includes ringer tops, an assortment of retro-style jewelry and a series of punky stuffed toys.

Pamela Anderson stars in the new Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs/MEGA

In one of the images, Anderson poses on a floral-print bedding. The “Bay Watch” alum looked stunning in a grey sleeveless top and matching pleated mini skirt. Both pieces had white lace detailing on the hem. For glam, she channeled her signature 90’s bombshell style with tousled curls and a soft neutral smokey eye, pouty lined lips and her iconic pin-thin eyebrows.

When it came down to the shoes, Anderson completed her look with pointy clear mules. The shoes featured a nude outsole and had a sharp pointed-toe, PVC strap across the toe and a thin stiletto heel. Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

Pamela Anderson stars in the new Heaven by Marc Jacobs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs/MEGA

The “Barb Wire” star slipped into the mules while posing in another photo. The second shot shows Anderson laying on a giant orange flower. She wore a white knit dress with matching arm warmers and held a blue and purple watercolored shoulder handbag.

