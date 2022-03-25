Pamela Anderson Looks Classic in Little Black Dress & Embellished Louboutin Heels for Dinner Date With Son Brandon Thomas Lee

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Pamela Anderson stepped out for dinner with her son Brandon Thomas Lee after promoting her upcoming project on Wednesday in NYC.

The “Baywatch” alum wore a black dress that grazed her knees. She stayed warm while looking chic in a black cape worn over her dress. She carried a small gold clutch purse but skipped jewelry. Lee wore a navy suit with a white shirt, brown tie and brown leather dress shoes.

Anderson and Lee in NYC on March 23. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

The “Chicago” star slipped into a pair of strappy sandals for her outing. She wore a pair of black Christian Louboutin heels with dark crystal embellishments along the straps. The thin stiletto heel reached roughly 4 inches in height. The sparkly shoes added an extra pop to her otherwise all-black outfit.

A closer look at Anderson’s heels. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Anderson’s night out comes after she went on “Good Morning America” to promote her upcoming stint on Broadway. She will be playing the titular role of Roxie Hart in the musical “Chicago.” She’s slated to do an eight-week run of the iconic play, starting on April 12 through June 5 at the Ambassador Theatre. For her “GMA” appearance, she wore a white dress featuring a chic cape design and a daring thigh-high slit. She paired the look with trendy clear heels, reaching for peep-toe PVC pumps that showed off her red pedicure. The shoes also incorporated a pointed toe and a nude back.

