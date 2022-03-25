×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Pamela Anderson Looks Classic in Little Black Dress & Embellished Louboutin Heels for Dinner Date With Son Brandon Thomas Lee

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
MEGA841256_001-2
July 1996
November 1996
1997
1997
View Gallery 14 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Pamela Anderson stepped out for dinner with her son Brandon Thomas Lee after promoting her upcoming project on Wednesday in NYC.

The “Baywatch” alum wore a black dress that grazed her knees. She stayed warm while looking chic in a black cape worn over her dress. She carried a small gold clutch purse but skipped jewelry. Lee wore a navy suit with a white shirt, brown tie and brown leather dress shoes.

pamela anderson, black dress, strappy heels, nyc, brandon thomas lee
Anderson and Lee in NYC on March 23.
CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

The “Chicago” star slipped into a pair of strappy sandals for her outing. She wore a pair of black Christian Louboutin heels with dark crystal embellishments along the straps. The thin stiletto heel reached roughly 4 inches in height. The sparkly shoes added an extra pop to her otherwise all-black outfit.

pamela anderson, black dress, strappy heels, nyc
A closer look at Anderson’s heels.
CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Anderson’s night out comes after she went on “Good Morning America” to promote her upcoming stint on Broadway. She will be playing the titular role of Roxie Hart in the musical “Chicago.” She’s slated to do an eight-week run of the iconic play, starting on April 12 through June 5 at the Ambassador Theatre. For her “GMA” appearance, she wore a white dress featuring a chic cape design and a daring thigh-high slit. She paired the look with trendy clear heels, reaching for peep-toe PVC pumps that showed off her red pedicure. The shoes also incorporated a pointed toe and a nude back.

Click here to see Pamela Anderson’s daring ’90s style.

Add sparkle to your step with these black crystal heels.

Aqua Iridescent Embellished High Heel Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

 

Steve Madden Breslin Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Steve Madden Breslin Sandal, $110

Jewel Badgley Mischka Ojai Crystal Ankle Strap Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Jewel Badgley Mischka Ojai Crystal Ankle Strap Sandal, $109

uin Sponsored By uin Footwear

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad