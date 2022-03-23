×
Pamela Anderson Reveals Her New Broadway ‘Chicago’ Musical Role in Risky Cape Dress & Barely-There Heels on ‘GMA’

By Allie Fasanella
July 1996
November 1996
1997
1997
Pamela Anderson is making a comeback after a hiatus from the spotlight.

The former “Baywatch” star appeared on “Good Morning America” today in New York to chat about her latest gig, which sees her heading to Broadway. Anderson will be taking on the titular role of Roxie Hart in the musical “Chicago.” She’s slated to do an eight-week stint of the iconic play, starting on April 12 and running through June 5 at the Ambassador Theatre.

pamela anderson, white dress, see-through heels, pvc pumps, clear shoe trend, good morning america, march 23, 2022
Pamela Anderson wore a white dress for her appearance on Good Morning America in NYC on March 23, 2022.
CREDIT: Splash

For her appearance this morning, the 54-year-old actress and “Playboy” cover girl chose an elegant white dress featuring a chic cape design and a daring thigh-high slit. She paired the look with trendy clear heels, reaching for peep-toe PVC pumps that showed off her red pedicure. The shoes also incorporated a pointed toe and a nude back.

Pamela Anderson wearing clear PVC pumps
A closer look at Pamela Anderson wearing clear PVC peep-toe pumps featuring a pointed toe and nude back.
CREDIT: Splash

In her interview, she shared with the show’s hosts: “I feel like it’s time. I need a challenge. I needed to do something. I needed this. I’ve been kind of gone for a while, you know, and I’m back.”

Scroll through to check out some of Anderson’s most style through the years.

