Padma Lakshmi Makes a Chic Splash in Pink Python Bikini With Daughter & Takes Flight in Espadrille Sneakers

Padma Lakshmi took to Instagram yesterday to share footage of herself enjoying a trip to Hawaii.

In the quick clip, the “Top Chef” host could be seen indulging in a break from work and spending time in a luxury pool. Going for a colorful look, the 51-year-old television personality showed off a pink string bikini featuring a python print. “New perfume? No, just chlorine and the Hawai’i breeze. Hanging by the pool 💦,” she captioned the post.

Fans filled her comments section with compliments on her style, writing, “We don’t deserve this!” and “I simply can’t and won’t take this level of 🔥.” Meanwhile, the day before, she shared a video of her and her 12-year-old daughter Krishna taking a helicopter ride over Kauai. “A breathtaking helicopter tour of Kauai! 🚁 Littlehands and I spent an hour suspended over the island taking in all of the sights and incredible natural beauty,” she wrote.

For the tour, Lakshmi wore a black puffer top with black leggings and white espadrille sneakers featuring a zipper closure. Over the years, the “Taste the Nation” creator and Madewell model has become known for her simple, elegant sartorial choices and recycling looks.

Padma Lakshmi steps out with her dog in NYC on Feb. 16, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

At the Emmys in 2018, while others might wear something new, Lakshmi donned a flowing red J. Mendel gown that she had worn before and shared why she chose to recycle the dress for the occasion.