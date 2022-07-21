Padma Lakshmi Celebrates Body Positivity in Crochet Bikini With an Empowering Message for Instagram Trend Video

Padma Lakshmi is embracing her body and so-called “flaws” in a new celebratory bikini-clad Instagram video she shared with fans yesterday.

In an Instagram grid video set to the trending song “Legs, Hips, Body” by Kandi Burruss, the “Top Chef” host models a white crochet bikini by Zimmermann with shell fringe detailing while enjoying a refreshing dive in the pool. The star accessorized the summer-ready look with a few gold chain necklaces and a gold watch, her hair slicked back in a wet carefree style. And, of course, Lakshmi went barefoot for the pool plunge.

In the slow-motion video, the popular television personality jumps on a large ride-on inflatable by pool float brand Funboy. After jumping on the bike-like inflatable, the giant float turns, giving the camera an unabashed peek at Lakshmi’s stretch marks before the cameraperson playfully pushes her into the pool.

The media personality, activist and model hashtagged the filterless video with the empowering sentiment #stretchmarksandall.

Lakshmi has long been vocal about the power of body positivity, previously stating she no longer wears shapewear and refuses to diet when judging food-based reality shows.

In reaction to the fun Instagram video, many fans of Lakshmi praised the 51-year-old for celebrating her body in its natural state. Some even said the video inspired them to put on a bikini to show off their own stretchmarks.

One user’s comment summed up many fan sentiments, writing, “What we women tend to focus on as flaws can be some of the most beautiful things about us because they tell our stories! And today, just for you, I’m gonna rock my damn bikini around my house while I work, and then I’m going to jump in my ridiculous blow-up pool we bought because it is so hot.”

