Oprah Winfrey Goes for Gold in Metallic Jumpsuit & Pointy Pumps at Variety’s Power of Women 2022 Event

Oprah glimmered in gold last night. The media mogul attended Variety’s Power of Women event in LA. She was honored at the event alongside her “Queen Sugar” partner Ava DuVernay.

Winfrey hit the stage to accept her award wearing a sparkly gold piece. Her jumpsuit featured long sleeves, a tie belt and a wide leg silhouette. She accessorized her outfit with gold drop earrings as well as a glitzy ring. She also added round wire-frame glasses.

Winfrey accepts an award at Variety’s Power of Women event on Sept. 28. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Though her shoes were nearly hidden under her billowing pant legs, Winfrey donned a pair of pointy pumps to the event. Her dark shoes peeked out, showing the sharp triangle toes in a patent leather finish. This style is a versatile year-round wardrobe staple. The pair’s longevity comes from its sleek silhouette, as well as its thin heels. Most pairs feature stiletto heels, like new styles by Miu Miu, Gianvito Rossi and Jennifer Chamandi.

Winfrey and DuVernay at Variety’s Power of Women event on Sept. 28. CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Variety via Getty Images

Variety’s Power of Women event honors female leaders for their contributions to different causes. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, this year’s fall ceremony was presented by Lifetime and Cadillac. The 2022 honorees other than Winfrey and DuVernay include Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Malala Yousafzai and Elizabeth Olsen. Hosted by Meg Stalter, the event’s attendees also included Sandra Oh, Quinta Brunson, Niecy Nash-Betts and Tia Mowry.

