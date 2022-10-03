Oprah Winfrey Shares BTS Video from Variety’s Power of Women Photoshoot In Denim Jumpsuit & Metallic Pumps

Oprah Winfrey shared to Instagram a special behind-the-scenes video of her Variety‘s The Power of Women photoshoot cover. Winfrey was on the cover of the entertainment magazine with her friend Ava DuVernay, as they were both named Champion Female Directors.

In the BTS video, Oprah appears in front of a yellow background, while posing and smiling for the camera. The TV mogul wore a dark denim long-sleeve jumpsuit with a cream suede belt, and completed the look with oversized diamond hoops.

Winfrey kept her dark brown hair in a voluminous blowout with her makeup featuring a smokey eye and a glossy nude lip. The producer’s glamorous look was created by hair stylist Nicole Mangrum and makeup artist Derrick Rutledge. For footwear, she paired the look with metallic silver pumps.

Oprah Winfrey & Ava DuVernay on the cover of Variety’s second 2022 “Power of Women” issue.

Duvernay and Winfrey gained recognition for their critically acclaimed series “Queen Sugar” which has continued to run for 7 seasons and 88 episodes with 42 different women acting as directors. The OWN series is the longest-running dramatic television series that centers around a Black family. It received a special commendation at the 2020 Television Academy Honors ceremony.

The two were honored at the annual Variety’s Power of Woman event in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 to celebrate their series’ remarkable achievements toward the community. Elizabeth Olsen, Malala, Hillary, and Chelsea Clinton were also a part of this year’s honorees.

Winfrey has been close friends with Duvernay for over 10 years. They recently celebrated Duvernay’s 50th birthday in Mau, Hawaii with Winfrey surprising her friend with a lavish ‘tent’ dinner. Along with “Queen Sugar”, the two have worked on numerous projects together including Disney’s “A Wrinkle In Time.”

