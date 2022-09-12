Oprah Winfrey Puts Sleek Finish On Pinstripe Power Suit for Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Premiere at TIFF 2022

Oprah Winfrey arrived in sharp sleek style at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday. The Emmy Award-winning talk show host attended to support her close friend Tyler Perry at the premiere of his new movie, “A Jazzman’s Blues.” The film is an epic tale about love and loss with a strong musical.

Winfrey made a refined statement on the red carpet at Roy Thompson Hall. She stepped out in a black power suit that was streamlined with gold pinstripes throughout. The ensemble consisted of a cropped blazer and matching wide-leg trousers. The top had a V-neckline, wide lapels and fitted waistband.

Oprah Winfrey arrives at “A Jazzman’s Blues” premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at the Roy Thompson Hall on Sept. 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. CREDIT: Getty Images

(L-R) Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey attend the “A Jazzman’s Blues” premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Sept. 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. CREDIT: Getty Images

For glam, the Tony Award winner went with neutral makeup and a glossy pout. Winfrey styled her hair in a side ponytail and accessorized with dainty drop earrings and red square frames.

Completing the philanthropist’s look was a pointy silhouette that peaked out underneath her pants. The shoe style had a black triangular toe and PVC uppers.

Oprah Winfrey arrives at “A Jazzman’s Blues” premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at the Roy Thompson Hall on Sept. 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) celebrates the art of Canadian cinema. Held from September 8-18, this year’s Festival features a diverse lineup of films, including “The Woman King,” “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” “The Fabelmans,” “My Policeman,” “Bros” and “Butcher’s Crossing.” The occasion also includes the TIFF Industry Conference, which features panels with different industry members and celebrities on the business and art of filmmaking.

