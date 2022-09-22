Oprah Winfrey Gets Chic in White Brunello Cucinelli Dress & Silver Flats for Apple TV’s Premiere of ‘Sidney’ in Los Angeles

Oprah Winfrey was dressed head-to-toe in all white for the premiere of Apple TV’s documentary “Sidney” in Los Angeles.

Winfrey attended the premiere in a blousy and sheer white dress by Brunello Cucinelli that draped to the carpet floor. The dress had a billowing open top with a collar and silver sparkly detailing. The arms of the top were cuffed all the way to Winfrey’s wrist.

Oprah Winfrey attends the Premiere Of Apple TV +’s “Sidney” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sept. 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

The talk show host paired silver flats with metal detailing with her premiere outfit. Her hair was in an up-down hairstyle in a sleek ponytail with drop earrings and a large pearl-appearing ring. For her makeup, Winfrey went for a heavy eyeliner look with opticals and natural lip color.

Oprah Winfrey attends Premiere Of Apple TV +’s “Sidney” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sept. 21, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Reginald Hudlin, Beverly Poitier-Henderson, Sydney Tamiia Poitier, Oprah Winfrey, Sherri Poitier, Anika Poitier, Pamela Poitier and Derik Murray attend the premiere of Apple TV +’s “Sidney” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sept. 21, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The new documentary of “Sidney” is slated to capture the legacy of diplomat and actor Sidney Poitier. In a recent interview with Sheinelle Jones on the TODAY show, Winfrey shared her own experience with Poitier. Poitier was the first Black man to receive and win an Oscar for best actor in 1964 when Winfrey was 10 years old in Milwaukee.

