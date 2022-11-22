Oprah Winfrey Gets Cozy in Hooded Jumpsuit from Favorite Things List & Chunky Slide Sandals

The holiday season is upon us, which means Oprah Winfrey’s list of favorite things is now available. Every year during the holiday season, the Emmy Award-winning talk show host releases a highly-anticipated curation of gift ideas to add to your shopping list.

To kick things off, Winfrey showed off one of the 104 items on her list via the Oprah Daily Instagram page. In the new photo, the media mogul is all smiles while posing on a beautiful green landscape.

“Oprah is a longtime jumpsuit devotee. ‘It’s my living, working, traveling uniform,’ she says. That’s because, as she has aptly pointed out, jumpsuits ‘look good on every body type, whether you’re petite, tall, curvy have a long torso, or are short-waisted,'” the account captioned the post.

As for the outfit, Winfrey wore a cozy gray jumpsuit from Rivet Utility. The one-piece garment had a hood with zipper detailing at the center, a drawstring on the bodice, wide side slant pockets and fitted cuffs on the hem.

Sticking to a chill vibe, the “What I Know For Sure” author slipped into a pair of cream slides. The silhouette had a round, chunky outsole and a wide knitted strap.

Slides are an essential shoe style to have in your wardrobe. Several styles have been adopted by tons of celebrities with open arms due to their endless styling versatility and one-piece molded upper which takes comfort up a notch.

When it comes to fashion, Winfrey has her own signature go-to styles. She often wears maxi and midi-length dresses in a range of colors by high-end brands like Stella McCartney, Badgley Mischka, Oscar de la Renta, and Vera Wang. For footwear, she regularly wears pumps with T-straps, open and pointed toes from similarly luxe labels like Christian Louboutin, Valentino, and Jimmy Choo, as well as affordable brands like J.Crew. For more casual occasions, the Tony Award-winning star can be spotted in sneakers by Allbirds and Vionic, as well as platform brogues by McCartney.

