Oprah Winfrey Slips On Pointy Metallic Ballet Flats to Celebrate the Opening of Gloria Williams Foot Nanny Spa

Oprah showcased her classic style with shiny shoes in her latest Instagram post. On Thursday, the Emmy Award-winning talk show host took to the social media site to celebrate her close friend and founder of Foot Nanny, Gloria Williams, who recently opened her own foot spa on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“I’m so proud of Gloria aka @footnanny who started giving me pedicures (and happy feet) in Chicago 20 years ago. She then came to California to start her own business from scratch and is now opening a foot spa on posh Rodeo Drive. I was the first to sit in the chair and now that chair is open to all of you. Congratulations sis, I celebrate your vision and perseverance,” Winfrey wrote under the photo.

Winfrey was chicly dressed while posing with Williams. The philanthropist wore a dark grey button-down shirt. The top had stitched lining, sharp collar and front pockets. She tucked the piece into a pair of high-waist belted trousers.

To further elevate the moment, the Tony Award winner accessorized with tinted round sunglasses and statement drop earrings. Sticking to a casual vibe, Winfrey pulled her hair back into a low ponytail and opted for soft makeup with a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the “What I Know For Sure” author completed her look with a pair of silver metallic flats. The silhouette had a triangular pointed-toe and a high and a high counter for extra support. Ballet flats as a women’s shoe style emerged in the 1950s, and soon caught on as a pleasant medium between heels and sneakers. The feminine-meets-functional shoes are well and truly back in business and better than ever. The style was especially popular in the noughties, though it has stayed in fashion over the decades for its versatility of wear.

