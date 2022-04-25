Oprah Goes Vibrant in Neon Green Watercolor Skirt & Metallic Flats for Viola Davis Interview at Her Maui House

Oprah has spent decades in the public eye, developing a smart fashion sense marked by vibrant pops of color and calculated risk. Keeping with her exciting style reputation, the 68-year-old television icon dressed to impress for her recent sit-down with actress Viola Davis to discuss the “How To Get Away With Murder” star’s upcoming memoir, “Finding Me.”

For the 50-minute Netflix special, which was filmed in Hawaii, the two women dressed in stunning casual-elegant attire, which rivaled the beautiful outdoor setting of the tell-all interview.

For the occasion, Oprah wore a breezy chiffon skirt in a swirling watercolor-like royal blue, purple, white and neon green print. She paired the statement skirt with a deep periwinkle long-sleeve V-neck sweater. Throughout the interview, viewers can catch glimpses of the talk show icon’s shoes, which appear to be pointed silver metallic flats, adding to her lovely look. Oprah accessorized the outfit with massive diamond drop earrings in a square cut, wearing her shoulder-length hair in loose waves.

(L to R) Viola Davis and Oprah Winfrey in “Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event.” CREDIT: Netflix

To cap off the look, Oprah wore a pair of blue-toned round glasses by her go-to eyewear brand Götti Switzerland. Oprah notably wore similar glasses in silver for her tell-all interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in March of last year. The glasses are hard to find in the U.S., though they are sold at some Los Angeles boutiques.

As for the subject of Oprah’s burning questions, Davis wore a striking light periwinkle empire-waist cotton dress, slightly coordinating with her interviewer. The sleeveless V-neck look was draped with an elegant, crisp structure, belted at the high waist with a matching sash. For shoes, Davis wore contrasting yellow T-strap sandals for a pop of gorgeous color. Letting her dress do the talking, Davis kept her makeup minimal and her hair natural, accessorizing with large silver hoops and a simple bracelet.

In the Netflix special “Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event,” which premiered on April 22, the two stars discussed Davis’ soon-to-be-released memoir “Finding Me,” which hits store shelves on April 26. The interview, which took place at Oprah’s personal Maui estate, has been lauded as being emotional and inspirational by fans across social media, making it a must-watch for more than just the fashion.

See how Oprah’s style evolved through the years.