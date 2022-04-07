Oprah Winfrey Shimmers in Silver Suit & Metallic Sneakers at the Paul Simon Benefit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Oprah Winfrey suited up in sparkles at the Paul Simon Benefit yesterday in Los Angeles.

The talk show host stepped out in silver for the event. She sported a double-breasted blazer that was left unbuttoned to show the detailing of her undershirt. The jacket also featured a shiny sparkle studded finish as well as thin lapels and pockets on each of her sides. She layered a classic white V-neck shirt with a sparkling trim along the neckline. Winfrey completed the set with a pair of matching trousers that had a straight-leg fit and draped perfectly just above her shoes.

Oprah Winfrey wearing a sparkly suit and metallic sneakers at the Iconic Singer Paul Simon Benefit in Los Angeles.

She accessorized with a pair of dangling drop earrings and a pair of trendy circular-shaped glasses with a wire frame.

Detail of Oprah Winfrey’s metallic sneakers.

On her feet, she kept up the silver color scheme. The 68-year-old kept it classy yet comfortable in a pair of metallic sneakers. The shoes featured a thick white rubber sole and a shiny upper that matched the color scheme of her clothes. The shoes also featured complementary white laces.

When it comes to her style, Winfrey is no stranger to classy suit sets. She usually looks polished and professional in color-coordinated outfits and often opts for wrap dresses or looks that feature a flattering drape effect. When it comes to shoes, Winfrey’s collection includes footwear from Christian Louboutin, Valentino, Stella McCartney and Vionic.

