Oprah Walks on Sunshine in Yellow Maxi Dress & Pointy Flats To Play ‘This or That’ With Quinta Brunson

Oprah made a sunny splash on her Instagram.

The Emmy-winning talk show host posted a video to her social media on Sunday, sharing a behind-the-scenes moment of her interview with Quinta Brunson, which aired on OWN this weekend. In the video, Oprah and Brunson are playing the popular game called “This or That.” They put an “Abbott Elementary” spin on the game, in which you select one or the other option, in this case choosing between things like “teacher’s pet or detention MVP.”

Winfrey wore a yellow dress for the occasion. Her ensemble featured long sleeves and a cinched waist, as well as a tiered skirt. She added large brown and white earrings as well as red-framed glasses. Meanwhile, Brunson wore an embellished polo fringe shirt dress from Aliétte in the video.

Oprah added flats to complete her look. She wore gold pointed-toe flats with a t-strap and an ankle strap. Pointy shoes came back into prominence in 2021 when live events started happening again. The timeless style of the shoe often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes.

When it comes to fashion, Winfrey has her own signature go-to styles. She often wears maxi and midi-length dresses in a range of colors by high-end brands like Stella McCartney, Badgley Mischka, Oscar de la Renta, and Vera Wang. For footwear, she regularly wears pumps with T-straps, open and pointed toes from similarly luxe labels like Valentino, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo, as well as affordable brands like J.Crew. For more casual occasions, the Tony Award-winning star can be spotted in sneakers by Vionic and Allbirds, as well as platform brogues by McCartney.

