Olivia Wilde Hits The Streets of New York in Stella McCartney Gown & Casadei Platforms After ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Interview

Olivia Wilde was spotted out in New York yesterday leaving the “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, the actress dressed down in a white Stella McCartney gown and Casadei sky-high boots. Keeping cool and casual, Wilde’s dress featured thin spaghetti straps, a risky plunging neckline, and a floral shaped cut out across Wilde’s midsection.

The director donned shady black sunglasses and accessorized with a couple of long layered chain necklaces in black and gold and bracelets in the same style that offered the actress a welcomed shine. Wilde wore her light brown locks down and parted in the middle styled in wavy curls.

Olivia Wilde wears a white cut-out dress while leaving The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York City on 21 Sept. 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Taking her outfit to the next level quite literally, Wilde wore black platforms fitted with chunky block heels that barely peeked out from under the wispy hem of her gown. Platform pumps feature an exaggerated sole and typically a high heel of 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for extra inches than a traditional pump, without any added discomfort.

Related Olivia Wilde Gets Fiery in Red Sheer Dress & Black Boots to Promote 'Don't Worry Darling' on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Olivia Wilde Goes Dark in Backless Dress and Slick Stilettos at 'Don't Worry Darling' NYC Premiere Olivia Wilde Gleams in Mermaid Sequined Gown and Mirrored Pumps for 'Don't Worry Darling' San Sebastian Premiere

When it comes to shoes, Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. The “Booksmart” director regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and elevated platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Casadei, and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, the star is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese boots over the years.

Olivia Wilde wears a white cut-out dress while leaving The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York City on 21 Sep 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Wilde’s new film “Don’t Worry Darling” starring her boyfriend Harry Styles and Florence Pugh has garnered a lot of attention from fans of the director’s previous work and the general public. This film marks Wilde’s second go at directing. The psychological thriller follows a 1950s housewife living with her husband in a “utopian experimental community” when the idealistic facade begins to crack. The movie premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

PHOTOS: See what Olivia Wilde has been wearing on the “Don’t Worry Darling” promo tour.