Olivia Wilde is Green Goddess Energy in Chanel at the Venice Film Festival

Director Olivia Wilde attends the photocall for "Don't Worry Darling" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy.

Olivia Wilde was a green goddess at the 79th Annual Venice Film Festival.

The actress and director, promoting her new film “Don’t Worry Darling” starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, served boss lady vibes via a look from Chanel.

Wilde wore a two-piece bright green Chanel ensemble that evoked a woman-in-charge, yet sensual feel. The outfit, in signature Chanel tweed, featured a jacket with two statement pockets on the front and a thick collar. The famous Chanel military buttons were in the shape of flowers. The maxi skirt matched flawlessly, with the same statement buttons on the jacket also featured as the front skirt pockets. The skirt was also a button-up and showcased the same floral military buttons on the jacket, seamlessly paired with each other. With such a statement-making outfit, Wilde opted for a classic ankle-length black boot for her footwear.

Olivia Wilde arrives for the photocall for “Don’t Worry Darling” during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

In terms of styling, the jacket left unbuttoned revealed a black bralette underneath. It made the look, which could have easily been worn to a business meeting, a little more relaxed, though edgy at the same time. For beauty, she went for a natural face and heavy cat-eye eyeliner and shadow. She parted her ombre hair down the middle, and it was done in waves.

Olivia Wilde arrives for the photocall for “Don’t Worry Darling” during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Celebrity stylist Karla Welch styled Wilde. Welch is also the stylist for Justin Bieber, Lorde, and Sarah Paulson.

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from August 31 through September 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.