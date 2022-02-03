Olivia Wilde Gives ’70s Vibes in Floral Jumpsuit With Flared Trousers & Hidden Heels in Selfie

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Wilde’s latest look will make you want to get groovy.

On Wednesday, celebrity stylist Karla Welch shared a new mirror selfie of Wilde. The photo was immediately flooded with comments from fans calling Wilde a “natural groovy beauty.”

In the new image the “Booksmart” director poses in a hallway wearing a floral print jumpsuit from the Kwaidan Editions spring 2019 collection. The brand has an empowering message and takes inspiration from a world where women can experience true freedom from boundaries, constructs and expectations.

The eclectic long-sleeve ensemble sculpts the body and includes flared trousers that provide shape and motif. The 37-year-old filmmaker styled her blond locs in loose natural waves and showed off her dark nails while holding her cellphone.

The length of her wide-leg pants made it hard to get a look at the shoes she was wearing. But it would be no surprise if she opted for a comfy and chic silhouette. She has been spotted in everything from trendy New Balance sneakers, classic Converse styles and sleek slip-ons.

When it comes to fashion, Wilde is known for having a relaxed, but fun aesthetic. Last year, the “House” actress showcased her love for mixing prints and matching textures when she attended the Gucci Love parade runway show. Wilde wore a black overcoat, a lacy black bandeau that included the double-interlocking Gucci logo with a coordinating black corset. She finished off the look with a brown midi skirt that also featured the signature double Gs. The final touch came in the form of a brown Gucci belt bag. She complemented the look with a pair of black riding boots.

