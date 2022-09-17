Olivia Wilde Gets Groovy in ’70s Style Floral Print Gown & Hidden Heels to Promote ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ in San Sebastian

Olivia Wilde got ready for her close-up in spirited ’70s florals during a photocall for “Don’t Worry Darling” at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Kursaal Palace today in San Sebastian, Spain.

The director was clad in a fitted long sleeved gown with a high neckline and a wide skirt from Kwaidan Editions that allowed Wilde to move around as she saw fit. The star accessorized her psychedelic digs with gold and diamond hoop earrings and matching rings that added a subtle shine.

Olivia Wilde attends “Don’t Worry Darling/ No Te Preocupes Querida” photocall during 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at Kursaal, San Sebastian on Sept. 17, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. CREDIT: WireImage

Wilde’s heels aren’t visible, thanks to the eclipsing hem of her gown. When her shoes are visible however, Wilde is known for having a relaxed, but fun aesthetic. From chunky platform boots to pointed pumps in a wide variety of shades and prints, the “Her” actress knows how to have fun with her footwear. The versatile mother of two has been spotted on her days off in everything from trendy New Balance and Adidas sneakers, to classic Converse styles and sleek slip-ons.

Olivia Wilde attends “Don’t Worry Darling/ No Te Preocupes Querida” photocall during 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at Kursaal, San Sebastian on September 17, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. CREDIT: WireImage

Wilde’s funky style also translates into her clothes. Just yesterday, Wilde attended the red carpet premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling” in Madrid, Spain dressed in an oversized black blazer jacket, paired with a relaxed pair of high-waisted baggy blue mom jeans that were belted. The easygoing ensemble wasn’t complete with a mock neck plain white tee tucked into the denim.

Olivia Wilde attends “Don’t Worry Darling/ No Te Preocupes Querida” photocall during 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at Kursaal, San Sebastian on September 17, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. CREDIT: WireImage

Wilde’s new film “Don’t Worry Darling” starring her boyfriend Harry Styles and Florence Pugh has garnered a lot of attention from fans of the director’s previous work and the general public. This film marks Wilde’s second go at directing. The psychological thriller follows a 1950s housewife living with her husband in a “utopian experimental community” when the idealistic facade begins to crack. The movie premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

